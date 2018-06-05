Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit rates by 30 bps

Bajaj Finance today increased its fixed deposit interest rates by 30 basis points to 8.40 percent on 30-60 months tenor, from 8.10 percent earlier.

The rate for existing customers has been increased to 8.65 percent from 8.35 percent for deposits maturing in 36-60 months, the company said in press release today.

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizen now stands at 8.75 percent.