App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Finance raises fixed deposit rates by 30 bps

The rate for existing customers has been increased to 8.65 per cent from 8.35 per cent for deposits maturing in 36-60 months, the company said in press release today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Finance today increased its fixed deposit interest rates by 30 basis points to 8.40 percent on 30-60 months tenor, from 8.10 percent earlier.

The rate for existing customers has been increased to 8.65 percent from 8.35 percent for deposits maturing in 36-60 months, the company said in press release today.

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizen now stands at 8.75 percent.

 
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 10:24 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Business

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.