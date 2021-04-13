Bajaj Finance Q4 PAT seen up 44.2% YoY to Rs 1,367 cr: Sharekhan

Bajaj Finance Ltd. | The stock has surged 2798 percent— from Rs 176.57 on May 16, 2014, to Rs 5117 on January 21, 2021.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Finance to report net profit at Rs 1,367 crore up 44.2% year-on-year (up 19.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,551 crore, according to Sharekhan.

