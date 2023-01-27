 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Here are five key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The non-banking finance company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 36 percent on-year to Rs 2,624 crore in the December quarter.

The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol had put Bajaj Finance’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore

Bajaj Finance on January 27 reported healthy standalone third-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line on strong growth in assets under management (AUM) and net interest income.

Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

Strong net profit

The non-banking finance company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 36 percent on-year to Rs 2,624 crore in the December quarter.