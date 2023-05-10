English
    Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates by up to 40 bps

    Following the hike, 44 months special tenure for senior citizens will invite an interest rate of 8.60 per cent per annum.

    PTI
    May 10, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
    Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, on Wednesday increased its fixed deposit (FD) rates by up to 40 basis points.

    Following the hike, 44 months special tenure for senior citizens will invite an interest rate of 8.60 per cent per annum.

    The new rates are revised higher by 40 basis points on deposits with maturities ranging from 36 months to 60 months, it said.

    Depositors below 60 years can earn up to 8.05 per cent per annum, while senior citizens can earn up to 8.30 per cent per annum, it said.

    The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs shall be applicable on fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits of up to Rs 5 crore, it said.

    PTI
