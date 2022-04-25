Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest rate increase. Latest FD rates up to 7.35% p.a. effective today.

Bajaj Finance has announced good news for all its customers by revising its Fixed Deposit interest rate. One can now earn interest up to 7.35% p.a. The FD interest rate has been increased for all categories of investors and tenors, resulting in quicker growth of one's investment. The rise in the interest rate is applicable on all deposits made on or after 25th April 2022.

FDs are viable for new investors because of the rising fixed deposit interest rates. 2022 is proving to be a suitable year for many choosing to go this route, and one need only find the right issuer to enjoy a favourable experience. The increase in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest rate has made it a prudent choice as investors get an interest rate up to 7.35%, based on their investor profile and tenor. It is where the specialised FD interest calculator comes in handy, as it can be used to plan the investment for maximum returns.

It is just one of the many features on offer, and to get insight on the benefits of the Bajaj Finance FD, read on.

Competitive interest rates that are unaffected by market volatility

With the latest revision in the Bajaj Finance FD, one can get a competitive interest rate up to 7.35% p.a.

The new revised rate for customers below 60 years of age are:

Revised FD rates for below 60 years Period Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 12 - 23 months 5.75 5.60 5.63 5.67 5.75 24 - 35 months 6.40 6.22 6.25 6.30 6.40 36 - 60 months 6.90 6.69 6.73 6.79 6.90

Senior citizens enjoy an additional 0.25% interest on their investment. The revised FD rates for a customer over 60 years are:

Revised FD rates for senior citizens Period Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 12 - 23 months 6.00 5.84 5.87 5.91 6.00 24 - 35 months 6.65 6.46 6.49 6.54 6.65 36 - 60 months 7.15 6.93 6.97 7.03 7.15

Irrespective of their age and profession, one can start investing in a fixed deposit anytime. One can also earn significantly more than a savings account through this investment option. Moreover, senior citizen investors get an additional 0.25% on the base rate, which helps them secure their golden years. Freshers or experienced professionals can use the FD to build a healthy corpus while safeguarding their wealth against inflation.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has also added a special interest rate through which you can earn a higher interest rate.

The special interest rate for customers below 60 years of age are:

Special FD rates for below 60 years of age Period Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 15 months 6.00 5.84 5.87 5.91 6.00 18 months 6.10 5.94 5.97 6.01 6.10 22 months 6.25 6.08 6.11 6.16 6.25 30 months 6.50 6.31 6.35 6.40 6.50 33 months 6.65 6.46 6.49 6.54 6.65 44 months 7.10 6.88 6.92 6.98 7.10

Special FD rates for senior citizens Period Cumulative Non-Cumulative At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) 15 months 6.25 6.08 6.11 6.16 6.25 18 months 6.35 6.17 6.20 6.25 6.35 22 months 6.50 6.31 6.35 6.40 6.50 30 months 6.75 6.55 6.59 6.64 6.75 33 months 6.90. 6.69 6.73 6.79 6.90 44 months 7.35 7.11 7.16 7.22 7.35

The special interest rate for customers over 60 years of age are:

Though this FD has a lock-in period of just three months, investors can prematurely withdraw the funds before maturity. Investors opting to go this route will lose their interest earnings but can access their money without hassles or restrictions. To avoid disrupting their FDs, investors can also avail of a loan against their FD. Bajaj Finance offers to fund up to 75% of the FD value.

The easy online application process

With Bajaj Finance's online Fixed Deposits, you can say goodbye to long lines at the bank. From the convenience of one's own home, one can begin investing in a fixed deposit by completing a quick and simple online application process using a laptop or mobile device. The entire process can be completed virtually, from providing necessary paperwork to placing a deposit.

Multiple payout options for added convenience

While opening an FD, one can choose to receive timely interest earnings. These options are monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually and investors will get their interest earnings as per their choice. Note that the non-cumulative FD will have lower interest rates than the cumulative FD. Investors can use the Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator to compare, decide, and invest based on their goals.

Bajaj Finance extends these benefits with its FD to make investing hassle-free for first-time and experienced investors. It also ensures the complete security of one's investment and has earned the highest credit ratings of FAAA and MAAA from CRISIL and ICRA, respectively. These ratings from reputed agencies indicate that the Bajaj Finance FD is stable and that investors can rest easy knowing their money is in good hands.

The above features set this FD apart from the other instruments in the market without compromising on the returns. Investors can book an FD to get all these benefits and easily augment their wealth. Investors can invest online to book their FD in minutes and secure the great rates on offer to get started right away.