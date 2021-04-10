Bajaj Electricals Q4 PAT to Rs 79.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Electricals | The company and Mahindra Logistics signed an agreement for innovative logistics optimisation and outsourcing arrangement.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Electricals to report net profit at Rs 79.5 crore (down 19% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,438.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 209.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 115.4 crore.

