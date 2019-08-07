Bajaj Electricals Q1 consolidated net profit down 65.8%

Electrical goods maker Bajaj Electricals posted a 65.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its June quarter consolidated net profit, at Rs 13.70 crore.

The Q1FY20 numbers were weighed down as these included the results of Nirlep Appliances, which the company acquired in August 2018. Bajaj Electricals also saw a rise in other expenses and finance costs, which too impacted the bottom-line.

Income from operations rose by 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,300.69 crore. Among the business segments, consumer durables saw a 31.7 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 786.27 crore in the first quarter. EPC business saw a 5.3 per cent drop in revenues to Rs 514.32 crore in the quarter.