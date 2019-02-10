Bajaj Electricals aims 48% jump in revenue to 7,000 crore this fiscal

Consumer durables maker Bajaj Electricals is eyeing around 48 percent growth in revenue to Rs 7,000 crore this fiscal, mainly driven by robust performance of its EPC segment, said a top company official.

The company's major growth is coming from its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segment, on the back of big orders of power distribution and transmission line projects in Uttar Pradesh.

"We would end current fiscal with around Rs 6,800 crore to Rs 7,000 crore as per our estimates," Bajaj Electricals Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj told PTI.

Bajaj Electricals had posted a revenue of Rs 4,716.39 last fiscal, in which EPC had contributed around 2,500 crore.

"We have done around Rs 2,900 crore in the last three quarters and do around Rs 1,100 crore in the fourth quarter and as per our projections, we would have around Rs 4,000 crore from EPC business," Bajaj said, adding that this would be over 60 percent growth.

He expects EPC segment to continue the growth momentum in the next fiscal also, although the pace may be slow.

Besides, Bajaj also expects high double digit growth from its consumer product segment this fiscal.

"The company would continue with 25 percent growth projection from the Consumer Products segment and end around Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,900 crore," he noted.

Moreover, Bajaj Electricals reported a Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) of Rs 100.02 crore in the October-December quarter this fiscal.

"This is first time in the history of Bajaj Electricals, when we have crossed a PBT of Rs 1,00 crore. This is the highest ever for the company," he noted.

Bajaj Electricals has two segments — Consumer Products and EPC.