Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net profit dips 30.7% to Rs 33.9 crore

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on August 1 reported a decline of 30.69 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.90 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, said Bajaj Consumer Care, a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, operating in the beauty care category.

Its total revenue from operations rose 15.10 per cent to Rs 249.44 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 216.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said a regulatory filing by Bajaj Consumer Care. Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which owns brands as Almond Drops Hair Oil and Nomark, were at Rs 215.22 crore, up 29.81 per cent in Q1/FY 2022-23.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 167.25 on BSE, up 2.83 per cent from the previous close.