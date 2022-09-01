English
    Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales rise 8% to 4,01,595 units in August

    The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,73,270 vehicles in August 2021.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
    Bajaj Auto

    Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales grew 8 per cent on an annual basis to 4,01,595 units in August, the company said on Thursday. The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,73,270 vehicles in August 2021.

    Total domestic sales rose 49 per cent to 2,56,755 units in the month under review, from 1,72,595 units in August 2021. The two-wheeler exports volume fell 28 per cent to 1,44,840 units in August this year, from 2,00,675 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

    Two-wheeler total sales, including exports, grew 5 per cent to 3,55,625 vehicles in August 2022, as against 3,38,310 units dispatched in the same month year earlier.

    Two-wheeler domestic sales, according to the company, rose 48 per cent to 2,33,838 units in August this year, as compared to 1,57,971 units in the year-ago period.

    The two-wheeler exports volume plunged 32 per cent to 1,21,787 units, from 1,80,339 units in the same month of 2021, it said. The company also registered a 31 per cent growth in commercial vehicles sales at 45,970 units in August. Bajaj Auto had sold a total of 34,960 commercial vehicles in August last year, as per the statement.
    Tags: #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #vehicle sales
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:08 pm
