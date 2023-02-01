 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall to 2,85,995 units in January

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Total domestic sales rose 16 per cent to 1,73,270 units in the previous month as against 1,49,656 units in January 2022. Exports declined 47 per cent year-on-year at 1,12,725 units, according to a company statement.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Ltd total vehicle sales fell 21 per cent at 2,85,995 units in January.

The company's vehicle sales stood at 3,63,443 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto had shipped out a total of 2,13,787 vehicles to various overseas markets in January 2022.