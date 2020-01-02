App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto total sales down 3% in December

Total domestic sales were down 15 percent at 1,53,163 units as compared to 1,80,351 units in the year-ago month, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 3 percent decline in total sales at 3,36,055 units in December 2019. The firm had sold a total of 3,46,199 units in December 2018, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 15 percent at 1,53,163 units as compared to 1,80,351 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Motorcycle sales in domestic market were 1,24,125 units last month as against 1,57,252 units in December 2018, down 21 percent, it added.

Close

Exports were, however, up 13 percent at 1,60,677 units as compared to 1,41,603 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said.

related news

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 51,253 units as against 47,344 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 8 percent.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were at 29,038 units last month as against 23,099 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 26 percent, it added.

Commercial vehicle exports were down 8 percent at 22,215 units as compared to 24,245 units in December 2018, the company said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.