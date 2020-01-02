Bajaj Auto total sales down 3% in December

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 3 percent decline in total sales at 3,36,055 units in December 2019. The firm had sold a total of 3,46,199 units in December 2018, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 15 percent at 1,53,163 units as compared to 1,80,351 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Motorcycle sales in domestic market were 1,24,125 units last month as against 1,57,252 units in December 2018, down 21 percent, it added.

Exports were, however, up 13 percent at 1,60,677 units as compared to 1,41,603 units in the same month a year ago, Bajaj Auto said.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 51,253 units as against 47,344 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 8 percent.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were at 29,038 units last month as against 23,099 units in the corresponding month last year, a growth of 26 percent, it added.