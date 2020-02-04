Bajaj Auto total sales dips 3% to 3,94,473 units in January

Total domestic sales were down 16.6 percent at 1,92,872 units as compared to 2,31,461 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 3.1 cent decline in total sales at 3,94,473 units in January. The firm had sold a total of 4,07,150 units in January 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Total domestic sales were down 16.6 percent at 1,92,872 units as compared to 2,31,461 units in the year-ago month, it added.The two-wheeler sales in domestic market were at 1,57,796 units last month against 203,358 units in January 2019, down 22.4 percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 11:52 am