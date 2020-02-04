Bajaj Auto total sales dips 3% to 3,94,473 units in January

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 3.1 cent decline in total sales at 3,94,473 units in January. The firm had sold a total of 4,07,150 units in January 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 16.6 percent at 1,92,872 units as compared to 2,31,461 units in the year-ago month, it added.