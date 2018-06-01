Bajaj Auto total sales climb 30% to 4.07 lakh units in May, 3-wheeler sales up 76%

Bajaj has silently launched two new variants of its popular models CT 100 and Platina

Bajaj Auto has registered a healthy 30 percent growth in sales for May 2018, driven by two-wheeler as well as three-wheeler sales.

The Pune-based auto company sold 4.07 lakh units in May 2018 compared to 3.14 lakh units sold in corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales during the month grew by 29 percent to 2.24 lakh units while exports grew by 31 percent to 1.82 lakh units compared to corresponding month previous fiscal.

Bajaj Auto said motorcycle sales increased 24 percent to 3.42 lakh units, while 3-wheeler sales shot up 76 percent to 64,449 units and 3-wheeler exports grew by 69 percent to 32,367 units.

At 13:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,877.95, up Rs 125.80, or 4.57 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.