MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bajaj Auto to set up Rs 300 crore EV manufacturing facility in Pune

The facility, for which the work has already commenced, will have the capacity to produce 5,00,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) per annum and cater to both domestic and exports markets, the company said in a release.

PTI
December 29, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
Bajaj Auto motorcycles

Bajaj Auto motorcycles

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday said it will set up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Akurdi in Pune with an investment of Rs 300 crore.

The facility, for which the work has already commenced, will have the capacity to produce 5,00,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) per annum and cater to both domestic and exports markets, the company said in a release.

The first vehicle from the new unit, spread over half-a-million square feet space, is expected to be rolled out by June 2022. The unit will employ around 800 personnel. Akurdi is the site of the original Chetak scooter factory.

"In 2001, Bajaj 2.0 took off on the roaring Pulsar, in 2021, Bajaj 3.0 arrived on the charming Chetak. Going forward, for the Bajaj portfolio, except for implementing one state-of-the-art ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) platform that is currently under development, all our R&D drive train resources are now laser focused on creating EV solutions for the future.

"This alignment reflects our belief that light electric vehicles for sustainable urban mobility is an idea whose time may finally have come," Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, said.

Close

Related stories

He also said the investment at the Akurdi facility will complete the virtuous cycle of hi-tech R&D competencies, high-efficiency engineering capabilities, world class supply chain synergies, and global distribution network which should leapfrog the company into a market leading position in EVs in India and overseas.

The investments made by Bajaj Auto will be supplemented by a number of vendors, who will invest a further Rs 250 crore (USD 33 million), the company said.

The new unit will have cutting-edge robotic and automated manufacturing systems for everything, including logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance.

These systems have been designed for flexible product mix while keeping in mind the best worker ergonomics and maximum process efficiency, it said.

The unit at Akurdi is co-located with Bajaj Auto’s state-of-the-art R&D centre to foster greater collaboration, leading to faster time-to-market and should transform the facility into a hub for design, development and manufacturing of a complete range of electric vehicles, according to the statement.
PTI
Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #Electric Vehicle #EV #pune
first published: Dec 29, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.