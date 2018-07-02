App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto sales up 65% at 4,04,429 units in June

The two-wheeler major said its exports during the month went by up 44 percent to 1,69,853 units from 1,17,903 units in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bajaj Auto today reported a 65 per cent jump in total sales to 4,04,429 units for June. The company had sold 2,44,878 units in the same month a year ago.

Its motorcycle sales also increased by 65 per cent to 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.



In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June stood at 66,677 units compared to 40,211 units in the year-ago period, up 66 percent.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:42 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

