Bajaj Auto sales up 18% in March

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent rise in total sales at 3,93,351 units in March, compared to 3,34,348 units in the same month a year ago.

Total motorcycle sales during the month grew by 20 per cent to 3,23,538 units from 2,69,939 units in the same month last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review went up by 8 per cent to 69,813 units as against 64,409 units sold in March 2018.

Exports in March was up 3 per cent to 1,34,166 units as against 1,30,748 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Total sales for 2018-19 stood at 50,19,503 units, up 25 per cent, over 40,06,791 units in 2017-18.