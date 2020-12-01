PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto sales rise 5% to 4,22,240 units in November

Domestic sales in November this year stood at 1,98,933 units as against 2,07,775 units, a decline of 4 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 5 percent increase in total sales to 4,22,240 units in November this year.

The company had sold 4,03,223 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in November this year stood at 1,98,933 units as against 2,07,775 units, a decline of 4 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Close

Total motorcycle sales rose 12 percent to 3,84,993 units, compared to 3,43,446 units sold in November last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales dropped 38 percent to 37,247 units as against 59,777 in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November increased 14 percent to 2,23,307 units over 1,95,448 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 10:28 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.