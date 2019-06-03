App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto sales rise 3% in May to 4.19 lakh units

Motorcycle sales increased 7 percent to 3,65,068 units in the previous month as against 3,42,595 units in May 2018, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 3 percent increase in total sales in May at 4,19, 235 units as against 4,07,044 units in the same month previous year.

Commercial vehicles sales declined by 16 percent to 54,167 units during the month compared to64, 449 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Commercial vehicles sales declined by 16 percent to 54,167 units during the month compared to64, 449 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports stood at 1,83,411 units in the previous month as against 1,82,419 units in the same month of 2018, an increase ofone percent, as per the statement.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 11:20 am

