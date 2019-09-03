App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto sales down 11% at 3,90,026 units in August

Domestic sales in August this year stood at 2,08,109 units as against 2,55,631 units, down 19 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 11 per cent fall in total sales at 3,90,026 units in August. The company had sold 437,092 units in the same month a year ago.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,25,300 units, showing a decline of 10 per cent as compared to 362,923 units sold in August last year.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,25,300 units, showing a decline of 10 per cent as compared to 362,923 units sold in August last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 64,726 units as against 74,169 units in the same month last year, down 13 per cent, the company said.

Exports in August were flat at 1,81,917 units as against 1,81,461 units exported in the corresponding month last year, it added.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 10:02 am

