Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in February on export woes

Mar 01, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

The Pune-based company had dispatched 3,16,020 units to its dealers in February 2022.

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its total wholesales declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,80,226 units in February.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total domestic sales increased by 36 per cent to 1,53,291 units last month, as compared with 1,12,747 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined 38 per cent last month at 1,26,935 units, as against 2,03,273 units in February 2022.