English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bajaj Auto sales dip 10% in July

    The company had sold 3,54,670 units in July 2022.

    PTI
    August 01, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
    Bajaj Auto sales dip 10% in July

    Bajaj Auto sales dip 10% in July

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 10 per cent to 3,19,747 units in July. The company had sold 3,54,670 units in July 2022.

    In the domestic market, the company's sales dropped by 2 per cent to 1,79,263 units from 1,82,956 units in July 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

    Exports declined by 18 per cent year-on-year to 1,40,484 last month, from 1,71,714 units in July 2022, it added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 12:06 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!