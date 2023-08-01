Bajaj Auto sales dip 10% in July

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 10 per cent to 3,19,747 units in July. The company had sold 3,54,670 units in July 2022.

In the domestic market, the company's sales dropped by 2 per cent to 1,79,263 units from 1,82,956 units in July 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Exports declined by 18 per cent year-on-year to 1,40,484 last month, from 1,71,714 units in July 2022, it added.