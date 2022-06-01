Bajaj Auto reports marginal rise in total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a marginal growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May, as against 2,71,862 vehicles sold in the year-ago period.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, surged 85 per cent to 1,12,308 units, as against 60,830 vehicles sold in May 2021, while exports declined 22 per cent to 1,63,560 units, compared to 2,11,032 units in May 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Two-wheelers total sales rose 4 per cent to 2,49,499 units in the previous month, as against 2,40,554 units in May 2021, the company said. Total commercial vehicle sales during the reporting month stood at 26,369 units, 16 per cent down from 31,308 vehicles sold in May last year.

Total domestic sales of the two-wheelers grew a whopping 59 per cent in May 2022 to 96,102 units, as compared to 60,342 vehicles sold in India in the same month of 2021, as per the statement.

The company, however, saw its two-wheeler exports declining 15 per cent to 1,53,397 units in May, as against 1,80,212 units in the same month last year, as per the company's statement.