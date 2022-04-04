Bajaj Auto reports 20% decline in vehicle sales in March

live bse live

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 20 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,97,188 units in March compared to the year-ago period. The company had sold a total of 3,69,448 vehicles, including commercial vehicles, in March 2021, it said in a statement.

For the full fiscal 2021-22, Bajaj Auto registered a growth of 8 per cent in its vehicle sales at 43,08,433 units. In the year-ago period, the sales stood at 39,72,914 units. Total two-wheelers sales dropped 22 per cent to 2,56,324 units in March as against 3,30,133 units sold in the same month of 2021.

According to the company, total domestic sales during the previous month fell 36 per cent to 1,26,752 units. In the same period a year ago, the same was at 1,98,551 units in March 2021. Exports were flat at 1,70,436 vehicles in March this year. It had shipped out 1,70,897 vehicles to overseas markets in March 2021.

The two-wheeler domestic sales declined 41 per cent to 1,07,081 units in March while exports remained almost flat at 1,49,243 units. Total commercial vehicles sales grew 4 per cent at 40,884 units in the previous month over 39,315 vehicles sold in March 2021, as per the statement.