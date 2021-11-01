MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Auto reports 14% decline in total October sales

Total domestic sales were down 22 percent at 2,18,565 units last month as against 2,81,160 units in October 2020. Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4 percent.

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Bajaj Auto | The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,274.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,138.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 8,762.2 crore from Rs 7,155.9 crore YoY.

 
 
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 14 percent decline in total sales at 4,39,615 units in October. The company had sold a total of 5,12,038 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 22 percent at 2,18,565 units last month as against 2,81,160 units in October 2020. Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4 percent.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market declined by 26 percent at 1,98,738 units as against 2,68,631 units October last year, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,92,565 units as against 2,01,659 units in the same month last year, down 5 percent, it added.

However, sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 58 percent at 19,827 units as compared to 12,529 units in October last year.

Exports of commercial vehicles were down 3 percent last month at 28,485 units as against 29,219 units in October last year,Bajaj Auto said.
first published: Nov 1, 2021 11:14 am

