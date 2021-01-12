MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT may dip 5.1% YoY to Rs. 1,197 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,774 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

January 12, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST
Bajaj-Auto

Bajaj-Auto

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1,197 crore down 5.1% year-on-year (up 5.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,774 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,357 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close
 
TAGS: #Auto & Auto Ancillary #Bajaj Auto #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Jan 12, 2021 09:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.