    Bajaj Auto posts 15% decline in sales to 3,63,443 units in January

    The company had sold 4,25,199 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent decline in total sales to 3,63,443 units in January 2022. The company had sold 4,25,199 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

    Total domestic sales stood at 1,49,656 units last month as against 1,70,757 units in December 2021, down 12 per cent, while total exports were also down 16 per cent at 2,13,787 units as compared to 2,54,442 units in the year-ago month.

    Bajaj Auto said its domestic two-wheeler sales in January 2022 were down 14 per cent at 1,35,496 units as against 1,57,404 units in the same month last year.

    On the other hand, domestic sales of commercial vehicles were up six per cent at 14,160 units as against 13,353 units in the same month a year ago.

    Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,87,934 units as compared with 2,27,532 units in the year-ago month, down 17 per cent, it added.

    Similarly, exports of commercial vehicles also declined by four per cent to 25,853 units as compared to 26,910 units in the same month of the previous year.
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:22 am
