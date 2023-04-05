 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto March sales fall 2% to 2,91,567 units

Apr 05, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Total domestic sales grew 47 per cent at 1,86,522 units last month from 1,26,752 in March 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported 2 per cent decline in total sales at 2,91,567 units in March as against 2,97,188 in the same month last year.

Exports stood at 1,05,045 units as compared to 1,70,436 units in the year-ago month, down 38 per cent.

Overall two-wheeler sales were at 2,47,002 units as against 2,56,324 units in the same month a year ago, down 4 per cent, the company said.