Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

Bajaj Auto on March 11 launched Dominar 250, a variant of the Dominar Sports Tourer model, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi). The Dominar 250 is powered by a liquid cooled 248.8 cc engine delivering 27 PS power, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
"Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said.
He said the Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long distance tourers.
