Bajaj Auto launches Dominar 250, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh

The dimensions of the Dominar 250 is identical to the Dominar 400. The length, width, height, ground clearance and fuel tank capacity details are similar. The Dominar 250 is however 4 kgs lighter than the bigger sibling (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto on March 11 launched Dominar 250, a variant of the Dominar Sports Tourer model, priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi). The Dominar 250 is powered by a liquid cooled 248.8 cc engine delivering 27 PS power, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

"Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles, Sarang Kanade said.

He said the Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long distance tourers.

BS-VI compliant new Dominar 250 is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in dual channel ABS variant, the company said.