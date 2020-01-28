App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto launches BS-VI version of CT, Platina models; price starts at Rs 40,794

The BS-VI compliant CT and Platina come equipped with electronic injection (EI) system designed by the company's R&D centre along with leading component partners, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched a BS-VI compliant range of its CT and Platina motorcycle models at a starting price of Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS-VI compliant CT and Platina come equipped with electronic injection (EI) system designed by the company's R&D centre along with leading component partners, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The CT BS-VI range will continue to offer two engine options, 100cc and 110cc with price starting at Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom Delhi), it added.

The Platina range will also come in two variants, 100cc and 110cc H-Gear and prices start at Rs 47,264.

The BS-VI variant of Platina 100 Electric Start is priced at Rs 54,797, (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 6,368 more than the BS-IV variant, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President - Motorcycle- Sarang Kanade said, "the introduction of these models begin the transition of our product range to BS-VI norms."

Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS-VI compliant vehicles and will make these bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks, he added.

The company said its EI system helps in maintaining good fuel economy of Platina and CT while making the engine run smoothly.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #BS VI #Business #Companies

