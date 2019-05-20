App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto falls over 1%; defies market sentiment

At the BSE, shares of Bajaj Auto opened at Rs 3,071, but slid 2.88 percent to its intra-day low of Rs 2,953.95.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo
Whatsapp

Shares of Bajaj Auto on May 20 defied the broader market sentiment and settled with over 1 percent loss on bourses.

Though the fourth quarter earnings for the auto major was a good show in a tough environment, the company is expected to face margin pressure, market experts said.

At the BSE, shares of Bajaj Auto opened at Rs 3,071, but slid 2.88 percent to its intra-day low of Rs 2,953.95. They finally settled at Rs 3,005.85, down 1.18 percent over its previous close of Rs 3,041.80.

At the NSE, the scrip of the company fell 0.82 percent to close the counter at Rs 3,015. Intra-day it was trading at a low of Rs 2,951.

related news

Bajaj Auto was trading in the negative zone even as the broader market was trading with significant gains. The stock was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack.

"While we believe that margin downgrade cycle (but for any change to product mix) is behind, focus on domestic market share and higher share of Africa in exports are likely to keep margin range bound," Edelweiss Research said in a note.

It further noted that a subdued demand environment, costs related to the entry in middle/executive segment (current market share of around 3 percent) and technological changes due to BS-VI will restrict margin to the current level.

The company on May 17 reported a 19.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,408.49 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex closed with gains of 1,421.90 points or 3.75 percent at 39,352.67.
First Published on May 20, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #India #Market Edge

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Sonam Kapoor calls Vivek Oberoi 'disgusting' over Aishwarya Rai Bachch ...

Here’s what Salman Khan had to say about Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Review: Undercooked and predictable ...

Vivek Oberoi's Exit Poll meme involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in golden, Aaradhy ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan pens a long note for Priyanka Chopra, calls her ...

Twinkle Khanna imitates PM Narendra Modi, gets trolled by the netizens

Laal Kaptaan Poster: Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu will send chills down ...

Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner talks about being 'mentally unwell', sa ...

Tata Moters Reports 49 Percent Decline in Consolidated Net Profit

Stefanos Tsitsipas Reaches Career-High World No.6 Ahead of French Open

India’s Most Wanted Celeb Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu R ...

Self-Driving Cars May Ease Traffic Woes: Study

Palestinians Give Cool Reception to US Peace Conference

Hindu Mahasabha Members Arrested For Celebrating Nathuram Godse’s Bi ...

Celebrations And Dismissals: Leaders React To Exit Poll Results

Sensex Closes 1,400 Points Higher After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Loo ...

PSU Banks Rally as Sensex Surges Nearly 1,400 Points; SBI Up by Over 8 ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

How exit polls have fared in past Lok Sabha elections

Closing Bell: Indices end at record closing highs on exit poll impact, ...

Sensex surges 1,300 points today. Here are 10 instances when the index ...

There is room for valuation expansion in select midcaps, says Motilal ...

Markets could move higher between 5-10% from current levels, says Gaut ...

Narendra Modi’s 2019 Lok Sabha campaign: The art of management, grit ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that st ...

French Open 2019: Usual suspects Gael Monfils, Caroline Garcia lead Fr ...

Pre-monsoon rainfall 22% lower than usual across India, says IMD; high ...

US electorate supporting Democrats pin hope on 'healing candidate' Joe ...

Sensex gains 1,422 points in single day, markets want Narendra Modi ba ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Nandita Godbole marries fact and fiction in Ten Thousand Tongues, a fo ...

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.