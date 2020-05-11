App
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Bajaj Auto dealerships, service centres reopen in several parts of India

The reopening began on May 4 with the dealerships taking permission from respective local authorities. All the touch points are following mandated protocols to ensure the safety of customers and dealer staff, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has commenced reopening of dealerships and service centres in various parts of the country following relaxation in guidelines by the government for the third phase of lockdown till May 17.

The reopening began on May 4 with the dealerships taking permission from respective local authorities. All the touch points are following mandated protocols to ensure the safety of customers and dealer staff, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Commenting on reopening of dealerships, Bajaj Auto Ltd Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said, "India is gearing up for the new normal post the COVID-19 pandemic and so are we at Bajaj Auto. The opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start."

To ensure safety, speed and efficiency with minimal contact, a new workflow process has been put in place for both sales and service, he added.

All the facilities have been have been sanitised prior to restart of business. There are social distancing protocols in place at all customer facing touch points at dealerships, the company said.

Mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and regular monitoring of employees' health is being done to ensure a completely safe environment at dealerships and service locations, it added.

Sharma said Bajaj Auto had earlier announced extension of free services and warranty for customers.

"We have now also prioritised commencement of workshops to ensure that the vehicle service requirements of all our existing customers are met. Our engineers and workshops are now geared up to ensure that all service requests are met at the earliest to provide a hassle-free commute to our customers," he added.

First Published on May 11, 2020 03:35 pm

