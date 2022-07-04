English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bajaj Auto begins Rs 2,500 crore share buyback

    The company's board, at its meeting held on June 27, had approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from the open market.

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,621.70 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after the company reported weak two-wheeler sales for June. Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 percent year-on-year to 125,083 units in June despite the year-ago month being partially affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, two-wheeler sales rose merely 2 percent on a year-on-year basis to 315,948 units in the previous month as the company continues to face challenges relating to securing semiconductors.

    Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,621.70 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after the company reported weak two-wheeler sales for June. Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 percent year-on-year to 125,083 units in June despite the year-ago month being partially affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, two-wheeler sales rose merely 2 percent on a year-on-year basis to 315,948 units in the previous month as the company continues to face challenges relating to securing semiconductors.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has commenced its Rs 2,500 share buyback programme. In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company said the buyback initiative has begun with effect from July 4.

    The company's board, at its meeting held on June 27, had approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from the open market.

    The buyback will be carried out at a price not exceeding Rs 4,600 per equity share and for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore, representing 9.61 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital of the company, it had stated.

    Shares of the company were trading 0.43 percent up at Rs 3,639.30 apiece on the BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Business #Buyback #Companies
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 01:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.