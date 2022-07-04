Bajaj Auto begins Rs 2,500 crore share buyback

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,621.70 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after the company reported weak two-wheeler sales for June. Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 percent year-on-year to 125,083 units in June despite the year-ago month being partially affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, two-wheeler sales rose merely 2 percent on a year-on-year basis to 315,948 units in the previous month as the company continues to face challenges relating to securing semiconductors.

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has commenced its Rs 2,500 share buyback programme. In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company said the buyback initiative has begun with effect from July 4.

The company's board, at its meeting held on June 27, had approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from the open market.

The buyback will be carried out at a price not exceeding Rs 4,600 per equity share and for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore, representing 9.61 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital of the company, it had stated.

Shares of the company were trading 0.43 percent up at Rs 3,639.30 apiece on the BSE.