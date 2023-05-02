 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto April total sales rise 7% to 3,31,278 units

May 02, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

The company had posted a total sales of 3,10,774 units in April 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 3,31,278 units in April 2023, as compared to the same month last year.

The total two-wheeler sales rose 2 per cent at 2,87,985 units, as compared to 2,81,711 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales grew by 95 per cent to 1,81,828 units last month, as compared to 93,233 units in April 2022.