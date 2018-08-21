Bajaj Auto announces Rs 2 crore contribution for Kerala flood relief

Bajaj Auto today announced contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala. While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, the company said in a statement.

The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.

JBGVS is an institution that undertakes various corporate social responsibility initiatives of Bajaj Auto.

"Through this amount, Bajaj Auto aims to support at least 1,000 families with a basic startup kit for those who have been affected by the floods," the statement said.

Bajaj Auto President (Intra-city Business) RC Maheshwari said, "We at Bajaj Auto are extending our support through our dealerships in the state to aid the relief operations and to bring some respite to the victims of this unforeseen natural calamity."

The survival kits, including water filter, tarpaulin sheets, kitchen set with basic items, plastic sleeping mats, blankets and towels, will be supplied through various Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle dealerships and NGOs specialising in relief and rehabilitation, it said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced contribution of Rs 1 crore each to the state Chief Minister relief fund.

Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BWM have also announced service support to customers in the state.