App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto announces Rs 2 crore contribution for Kerala flood relief

The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto today announced contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala. While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, the company said in a statement.

The contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh already contributed by various Bajaj Trusts, it added.

JBGVS is an institution that undertakes various corporate social responsibility initiatives of Bajaj Auto.

"Through this amount, Bajaj Auto aims to support at least 1,000 families with a basic startup kit for those who have been affected by the floods," the statement said.

related news

Bajaj Auto President (Intra-city Business) RC Maheshwari said, "We at Bajaj Auto are extending our support through our dealerships in the state to aid the relief operations and to bring some respite to the victims of this unforeseen natural calamity."

The survival kits, including water filter, tarpaulin sheets, kitchen set with basic items, plastic sleeping mats, blankets and towels, will be supplied through various Bajaj Auto commercial vehicle dealerships and NGOs specialising in relief and rehabilitation, it said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced contribution of Rs 1 crore each to the state Chief Minister relief fund.

Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BWM have also announced service support to customers in the state.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 02:22 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #India #Kerala

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.