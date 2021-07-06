Bajaj Auto cuts price of Dominar 250 model by Rs 16,800

Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto has said it will be issuing a price cut on its Dominar 250 in a bid for riding enthusiasts to enter the world of touring.

It will now cost Rs 16,800 rupees lesser than its previous list price, the company said in a statement.

This revision in price is expected to grow this franchise further, it added.

The Dominar 250 is now expected to cost around Rs 1,54,176.

"In times of price hikes across the industry, we have taken a stance of reducing the price on Dominar 250 and make Sports Touring more accessible," said Sarang Kanade – President (MotorcycleBusiness), Bajaj Auto Limited.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 PS of power and 23.5 Nm of torque. Of course, there are no changes to the bike even aesthetically. It continues to carry an identical design to the Dominar 400.

The Dominar 250’s competition comes from the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the Yamaha FZ25, KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna 250 twins – Svartpilen and Vitpilen.

This bike was first launched in the country in March of 2020. Its elder sibling, the Dominar 400 has captured the imagination of touring enthusiasts with 6 successful odysseys across 5 continents.

The bike gets 43 mm upside down forks up front and a rear monoshock to handle suspension duties. Braking is handled by discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. It even gets the LED headlamp unit that its bigger sibling gets.