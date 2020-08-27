Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launches real-time assistance service

Private life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched a new technology service called ‘Smart Assist’ that provides real-time assistance to customers.

Using a screen sharing feature, the agent will be able to assist customers live to fill up the proposal form and also help them in the policy purchase journey.

Even if there is an error in the form that has to be corrected in the proposal form, this can be done through the screen-sharing process. No additional application needs to be downloaded.

Smart Assist is designed to help customers know all about their product, through virtual assistance, since face-to-face meetings have been a challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It can be accessed from any device, including desktop, laptop and mobile phone. This platform provides application processing, providing consent through a one-time password and online payment collection.

The link of Smart Assist is sent to customers who would like to get any assistance. Here, customers can view product brochures, benefit illustration and also connect with senior experts.

Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic, and it is essential to respond to changing customer behaviour. We are focused on building agile business processes to meet the new needs, and Smart Assist is yet another step in that direction.”

Smart Assist co-browsing service enables personalised engagement with customers and has an end-to-end encryption.

In case a customer would like to make any changes during the proposal filing process, they can simply highlight it to the sales representative through an in-built chat window and get it rectified.