Bajaj Allianz launches product to provide global health insurance coverage

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on June 28 announced the launch of Global Health Care product that aims to provide health insurance coverage to its policyholders across the world.

The product allows insured members to plan any treatment abroad or in India worry-free, thus availing the best medical facilities anywhere across the globe, the company said in a statement.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has collaborated with Allianz Partners to provide a seamless claims experience to their policyholders through the company’s unique and extensive global health care provider network and quality claim settling capabilities, it said.

Global Health Care product offers one of the widest sum insured ranges available in the Indian market which starts from Rs 37.50 lakh to Rs 3.75 crore (USD 1,00,000 to USD 10,00,000).

The product is available with two plans namely 'Imperial Plan' and 'Imperial Plus Plan' which offer both international and domestic covers.

The domestic cover for 'Imperial Plan' and 'Imperial Plus Plan' provides In-patient hospitalisation treatment, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses with benefits like ambulance (air and road), living donor medical costs, modern treatment methods and technological advancement, mental illness treatment and rehabilitation, among others.

"Many of us want to look at international treatment options for our loved ones and ourselves but we seldom opt for it considering the massive expenses foreseen, and it can potentially diminish the life savings of an individual. The product addresses these exact reservations and provides you that relief in opting for best-in-class treatment anywhere in the world without worrying about the financial burden" Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said.

The product is offered to Indians residing in the country with a sum insured available on an individual basis for a policy cover period of one year. The entry age for adult members is from 18 to 65 years, and for dependent children is from three months to 30 years with a lifetime renewal option.