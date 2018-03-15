App
Mar 15, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance introduces missed call for travel insurance

This service is free of cost for all travel insurance customers of the company where there is no queue time and the customer doesn’t need to fear a call drop.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private general insurance company Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has introduced a missed call service for its travel insurance customers. Through this service, customers can receive comprehensive assistance and information while travelling overseas.

While travelling overseas people face various dilemmas of an unknown language, customs and rules etc, and are also unaware of local assistance services. In order to assuage the uncertainty faced by the traveller, this missed call facility where the customer can seek assistance on any of the policy benefits, claims process, location of medical facilities in the near vicinity, loss of passport, delay or loss of checked in baggage, etc.

This service is free of cost for all travel insurance customers of the company where there is no queue time and the customer doesn’t need to fear a call drop.

Sasikumar Adidamu, Chief Technical Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said that this will provide immediate assistance solving their major cause of concern of facing the unknown while travelling overseas.

This missed call facility will initially be available in English and Hindi language.

