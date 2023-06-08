Bain Capital acquires Hyderabad-based speciality chemicals maker Porus Labs

Hyderabad-based Porus Labs, which was founded in 1994, is a manufacturer of agricultural and speciality chemicals.

Bain Capital has acquired the Hyderabad-based Porus Labs, a manufacturer of agricultural and speciality chemicals, it said in a statement on June 8.

The company said its resources and industry experience will enable Porus Labs to unlock significant growth through investments in talent, business development, capacity expansion, process engineering, and developing or acquiring distinctive chemical capabilities. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Porus Labs, founded in 1994, makes speciality polymers, electronic chemicals, and agrochemicals. Its efforts to beef up capabilities through investments in research and development, process improvement, and business development capabilities have resulted in robust organic growth and positioned it as a trusted partner of global customers in the industry, the press release said.

Management view

"We are very excited to build a platform in the specialty chemicals contract development and manufacturing space, leveraging Porus Labs' expertise and strong market position. We have high conviction in the industry's growth prospects and see immense potential for expanding the company's market by building or acquiring differentiated chemical capabilities in key sectors,” said Rishi Mandawat, a Partner at Bain Capital Private Equity.

“Porus Labs has been a trusted partner to large global customers for nearly three decades. Our customer-centric approach and chemistry capabilities have helped us gain strategic importance amongst our customers. We enjoyed interacting with the Bain Capital team over the last few months and are pleased to entrust Bain Capital to take Porus Labs on to its next stage of growth. We are confident in our ability to unlock the full potential of our market-leading position through this transformative partnership with Bain Capital by leveraging their extensive industry expertise and global network.” said Srinivasan Namala, CEO at Porus Labs.

The transaction is subject to receipt of necessary approvals from all relevant authorities.