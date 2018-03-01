App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Baidu's video unit iQiyi files for US IPO of up to $1.50 billion

Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of Baidu Inc , on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering of up to USD 1.50 billion with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of Baidu Inc , on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering of up to USD 1.50 billion with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company plans to list its American Depository Shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "IQ."

The company, known for its Netflix-like services, has over 50 million subscribed members and more than 420 million mobile monthly average users.

Upon the completion of the offering, Baidu will continue to be its controlling shareholder, iQiyi said in its IPO filing.

IQiyi said it plans to use half of the net proceeds from the offering to expand and enhance it content offerings.

The Beijing-based company has posted losses since its inception in 2010, and reported a net loss of 3.74 billion yuan (USD 592 million) for 2017, compared with 3.07 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue, however, rose to 17.38 billion yuan from 11.24 billion yuan.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the lead underwriters to the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a temporary placeholder.

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC