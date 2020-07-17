Bad loan write-offs by state-run banks accelerated in past 6 years to hit nearly Rs 5.5 lakh crore, show data

The penchant of Indian banks to write off a pile of bad debt due to an alacrity to lower stressed assets on their books has accelerated in recent years, according to new data reviewed by Moneycontrol.

Public sector banks wrote off bad loans worth Rs 5,48,734 crore in the six years to 2019 — six times more than what they did in the six years prior to that, according to data compiled by All India Bank Employee’s Association (AIBEA). Between 2008 and 2013, these banks wrote off Rs 86,528 crore, the data showed.

The write-offs illustrate the recurring — and unbridled — problem of the mountain of bad loans, or non-performing assets (NPAS), that banks are saddled with as borrowers struggle to pay off debt in a slowing economy.

“We have collected these figures from the official documents of all member banks and from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The outcome is shocking. Banks have been writing off huge amounts, mostly corporate loans,” said CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of AIBEA. “Ultimately, the burden to compensate for these losses falls on taxpayers and also on customers by way of high service charges and reduced return on deposits,” he said.

AIBEA is the largest body of bank employees in the country.

The AIBEA data showed the growing trend of bad loan write-offs by public sector banks. NPAs worth Rs 1.96 lakh crore and Rs1.3 lakh crore were written off in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In 2017, PSBs wrote off Rs 81,684 crore loans, in 2016, Rs 59,400 crore loans and in 2015, Rs 49,976 crore. In other words, every year, the chunk of loans being written off has been swelling rapidly.

A loan is written off when the bank finds the account non-recoverable through normal operations. Such accounts need to be fully provided for. Provisions refer to the amount lenders need to set aside under RBI norms to cover problematic loans.

If one looks at the last decade alone (2010-2019), banks wrote off loans worth Rs 6.2 lakh crore compared with Rs 73,760 crore in the decade before that (2001-2009).

The biggest loan write-off has come from State Bank of India (SBI). The country’s largest lender alone has written off loans worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore in the past four years, of which Rs 52,387 crore was written off in FY20 alone, data published in SBI’s annual report 2019-20 shows. The bank did a write-off worth Rs 58,905 crore in FY19 and Rs 40,196 crore in FY18.

SBI recovered Rs 9,250 crore from the Advance Under Collection Account (AUCA) in FY20 as against Rs 8,345 crore in FY19, the bank said in its 2019-20 annual report. AUCA refers to chronic bad debt cases where recovery is unlikely in the normal course.

The bank moves such accounts to AUCA, known as technical write-off, although recovery efforts will continue. The improvement in recoveries in AUCA augurs well for the bank. In FY18, SBI had recovered only Rs 5,333 crore from AUCA and Rs 3,963 crore in FY17.

Recoveries from loan write-off have been less compared to the quantum of money involved. In most cases, banks were forced to take a huge write off. According to CARE rating agency, so far, 3,774 companies have been admitted to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code — aimed to help state banks resolve bad debts —proceedings on a cumulative basis.

Of this, 24 percent cases are closed by liquidation while only six percent cases have been closed through resolution. The manufacturing sector accounts for the highest share at 40 percent of the overall cases, followed by the real estate (20 percent), construction (11 percent) and trading sectors (10 percent). In Q4, the sectors have remained constant compared with the previous quarter.

Of the total 12 cases that were directed to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court by the RBI in 2017, a resolution has been arrived at in six cases while liquidation orders were passed against two companies. In two companies, resolution has happened but banks have not received payment. Besides, in the case of another company, the resolution plan failed and hence the process has been restarted, a report by CARE rating agency said.

The six companies that had found a resolution are Electrosteel Steels, Bhushan Steel, Monnet Ispat, Essar Steel, Alok Industries and Jaypee Infratech. In Jyoti Structures and Bhushan Power and Steel, resolution happened but payment is yet to be received.

Against the admitted amount of Rs 236,907 crore, the creditors realised Rs 113,076 crore from these eight firms. Only in the case of Jaypee Infratech, the creditors managed 100 percent realisation of the admitted amount. These 12 companies had outstanding claims of Rs.3.45 lakh crore compared to a liquidation value of Rs.73,220 crore. In the case of Amtek Auto, the resolution failed and the process has been restarted, said the CARE report.

Covid — a double whammy

The number of IBC cases has been increasing over the last three years. But with COVID-19 increasing the stress on the economy, the IBC cases are likely to escalate further. But it won’t happen for the next one year since the government has said no to admission of fresh cases. This, most likely, will impact the very purpose of bringing in IBC-- a time-bound resolution of bad assets.

Given the blanket ban, banks do not have any option for recovery if these loans go bad. “A binding framework of resolution outside of IBC has found very little success in the Indian market. Suspending IBC in entirety, while it looks like a relief to corporates, could actually lead to the corporates being in a state of flux, as all creditors coming together without the sword of IBC on them, has never really won the popularity vote,” said Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

But the problem is not limited to COVID-related cases. In non-COVID cases as well, buyer interest has declined significantly on account of the present economic environment, said Anand Dama, banking analyst at Emkay Global. “Even in non-COVID cases, the resolution process has slowed considerably as there are hardly any buyers in the market. In the normal course, banks could have recovered some money, but that looks difficult now,” said Dama.

What is the implication of big loan write-offs on the banking sector? The damage is already done. Banks won’t have a further impact on their balance sheets because of the loan write-off that are already executed. This is because these loans are already fully provided. However, at the time of write-off, the expectation of the bank is to recover the maximum possible amount through recovery. That hope is fading now due to the coronavirus lockdown onslaught.