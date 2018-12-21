App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Backdrop for next 3 months is quite positive for the Indian markets: Andrew Holland

FMCG, private banks are going to be the big stories, said Holland.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, spoke to CNBC-TV18 shared his outlook for India markets as we sail into 2019.

"The expectations going into the year is that in 2019, the government will start consumption spending particularly in the rural area," Holland said on December 21.

“Therefore, the backdrop for the next 3 months is quite positive for the Indian markets and then, of course, we will have elections, but doesn’t takeaway. There is going to be volatility and I am more worried about developed markets than emerging markets. I think the problems are going to emanate from developed markets,” he added.

Talking about the global markets, he said, "They will give opportunities in next 3 months to pick some quality stocks".

On the India front, Holland said, “After the elections if there are no real problems on that front then the private capex cycle will pick up in the second half of 2019 and that will give a fillip to earnings going into 2020. So I am still looking at 7-7.5 percent GDP growth, 15-20 percent earnings over the next 2-3 years and the big stories are going to remain FMCG, private banks in that order."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.