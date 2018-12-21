Backdrop for next 3 months is quite positive for the Indian markets: Andrew Holland

Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, spoke to CNBC-TV18 shared his outlook for India markets as we sail into 2019.

"The expectations going into the year is that in 2019, the government will start consumption spending particularly in the rural area," Holland said on December 21.

“Therefore, the backdrop for the next 3 months is quite positive for the Indian markets and then, of course, we will have elections, but doesn’t takeaway. There is going to be volatility and I am more worried about developed markets than emerging markets. I think the problems are going to emanate from developed markets,” he added.

Talking about the global markets, he said, "They will give opportunities in next 3 months to pick some quality stocks".

On the India front, Holland said, “After the elections if there are no real problems on that front then the private capex cycle will pick up in the second half of 2019 and that will give a fillip to earnings going into 2020. So I am still looking at 7-7.5 percent GDP growth, 15-20 percent earnings over the next 2-3 years and the big stories are going to remain FMCG, private banks in that order."