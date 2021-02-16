Back to School: Kendriya Vidyalayas record 67% attendance in Class 12 physical classes

KV_School

With schools across country starting physical classes with special focus on Class IX-XII students, the attendance count has seen an improvement according to new government data.

Education ministry data showed that as of February 11, about 67 percent students of Class XII are attending physical classes across all the Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Further, an average of 42 percent students of Class IX, 65 percent students of Class X and 48 percent students of Class XI are physically attending classes all over the country.

These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day. Face-to-face classes for class 1 to 8 have also been started in some KVs where state governments have permitted to open schools for junior grades.

Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country have resumed face-to-face teachings for various classes as per the guidelines issued by the home ministry and state governments. KVs started opening from the month of October 2020 in a phased manner.

Education ministry said that regular contact with the parents and guardians is being established by the schools in case of any apprehension from students/parents. Students are being permitted with the prior consent of their guardians.

The SOPs issued by the state and central governments are being followed completely in view of the COVID-19. All KVs are clearly advised to follow staggered timings for the students of various classes and ensure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms.

However, for students who are not attending the school, the provision of online classes is also running. Students are also in touch with their teachers through various digital platforms.