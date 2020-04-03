App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bacardi India starts hand sanitiser production at Telangana plant, targets 70,000 litres

The spirits company will also roll out the initiative in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative imge
Representative imge

Bacardi India has started the production of hand sanitisers at its co-packing facility in Telangana.

The spirits company will also roll out the initiative in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.

Bacardi targets the production of 70,000 liters of hand sanitiser, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals.

The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals.

Bacardi India's initiative follows a global announcement on the company’s commitment to helping produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million liters) of hand sanitizers, as worldwide demand continues to exceed supply.

Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites in the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland, and Puerto Rico are also being used to expedite the production of hand sanitisers.

The company is diverting its global production power, resources and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitizers.

The company's facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, as well as set aside designated quantities of alcohol, for production.

All sanitisers produced will contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organization.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that coronavirus outbreak powered growth for hygiene categories in February this year, according to FMCG research firm Nielsen India on March 26.

The research firm had said that within the hygiene category, the hand sanitiser category witnessed a robust 53 percent growth in February, compared to an 11 percent growth collectively during the November-January 2019-2020 period.

On the modern trade platform, Kerala reported a 190 percent growth in sanitisers in March 1-8 week, while India registered 290 percent growth in the first week of March.

In comparison, during the first week of January (Jan 5-12) when China had started reporting coronavirus cases, the sanitiser sales stood at merely three percent across India but Kerala saw its sales increase by 54 percent.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Bacardi India #coronavirus

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.