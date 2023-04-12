 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Baby steps: The bulk of Mudra loans fall under the Shishu category of up to Rs 50,000

Harsh Kumar
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

According to microloan lenders, customers typically use such loans to buy cattle, set up vegetable shops, etc.

Analysts believe that overall, Mudra has not increased pain for banks in the micro, small and medium enterprise segment.

About 83 percent of the Mudra loans drawn by customers from banks and other financial institutions have an average ticket size of less than Rs 50,000, according to official data.

Mudra or Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency, is a channel for government credit scheme meant for entrepreneurs under which loans up to Rs 10 lakh are given. Under this, there are three categories—Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (loans for Rs 50000 to Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (Rs 5-10 lakh).

As of March 2023, banks and financial institutions had sanctioned Rs 23.2 lakh crore of loans under the Mudra scheme, out of which 40 percent or Rs 9.28 lakh crore was given under the Shishu category. That comes 83 percent of the total 40.82 crore loan accounts, according to official data shared by the Press Information Bureau. What does these loans are used for?

This means, the vast majority of Mudra loans are used for business activities such as buying cattle, starting a vegetable shop, kirana or neighbourhood shop or flour mill, etc, according to microlenders.

"Our clients use the loan to buy cattle like buffalo, cow or goat, they make a living buy selling milk. Similarly, tailors use the loans to buy a sewing machine. Vegetable vendors and kirana store owners use it as working capital," said Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, of Muthoot Microfin Ltd.