Baby care brand Mother Sparsh in talks with investors to raise funds

Baby care brand Mother Sparsh has said it is in talks with investors to raise at least USD 3 million to fund its growth plans. The company, which is targeting revenue of Rs 100 crore by the end of next fiscal year, plans to grow its range of personal care products this year.

"We are a very self-sustained company...We have a decent amount of funds to invest as we are a profitable company. It (raising funds) is something we are looking for. We are in conversation with a few investors... If we do raise, we would require at least USD 3-4 million," Mother Sparsh CEO and Co-Founder Himanshu Gandhi told PTI.

Gandhi said the company's focus will be on building its range of personal care products this year. "We plan to launch 30-35 products this year... Mother Sparsh started its journey with baby wipes. Now we want to focus on personal care range. These new launches will be mainly for skin and health care. We are looking at achieving revenue of Rs 100 crore by FY 2023," he added.

At present, the company's product range consists of 40 products. It launched personal care products 3 months back.Gandhi said the current surge in COVID-19 cases has disrupted supply chain and increased inputs costs.