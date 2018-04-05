App
Apr 05, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Baba Ramdev to launch Patanjali garments in 2019

Ramdev also announced that his company, which is already in the business of cosmetic and food products, will also launch garments for sports and yoga.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Yoga guru and co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Baba Ramdev today announced that his company would foray into the garment manufacturing business next year.

"People are asking me, when are you launching jeans of your company in the market. So, we have decided to launch garment products, including ethnic wear, catering to kids, men and women next year," the 52-year-old yoga guru told the professionals during the ongoing 'Goa Fest 2018' organised by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Last year, he had announced plans to enter into garment manufacturing with a 'swadeshi' line of clothing.

He claimed that Patanjali Ayurved has been doing better financially year after year and will be the country's biggest company in terms of turnover in the days to come.

Speaking about Patanjali's fiscal policies, Ramdev said his company has not employed fat-salaried professionals but the people who are committed towards the work.

Ramdev, who has been featuring in his company's advertisement campaign, said that the decision to not have big faces in the campaigns is saving a lot of money.

"I get on to the camera and campaign for my brand. We have an emotional connect with the people. That is how despite not having big faces in our advertisement campaign, our brand was accepted by the people," he said.

He claimed that the Patanjali's brands have already made their mark in the market due to its knowledge based advertising.

"We are promoting knowledge based advertising and not the glamour unlike the multi-national companies," he said.

However, the yoga guru said he has already withdrawn himself from several advertisements and would be completely off from it (advertisement campaign) in the next few years.

Ramdev also announced that Patanjali would venture into other countries including economically weaker nations, and the profit would be invested back in that country.

"We are already in Nepal and would be venturing in more economically weaker countries. But we have decided that the money earned there would be invested back in the same country, without bringing it back to India," he said.

"But in case of those countries which looted India, we will be making windfall profits and bringing them back to the country," Ramdev added.

