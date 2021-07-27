business Baba Ramdev on Patanjali IPO plans: If loss-making Zomato can, why can’t we? As Ruchi Soya files for an FPO, Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao caught up with Baba Ramdev, Founder, Patanjali Group and Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Ruchi Soya, to understand the company’s plans to expand capabilities and market share further, how they plan to use the FPO proceeds and the roadmap for Patanjali’s impending IPO.