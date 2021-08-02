MARKET NEWS

B2B FMCG wholesale platform Apnaklub raises $3.5 million in seed round

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Representative image

Apnaklub, a B2B wholesale platform for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), on Monday announced it has raised $3.5 million in a seed round from Sequoia Capital Indias Surge, bringing the total funds raised so far to $5 million.

The Bengaluru-based startup said in a statement it connects India's retailers, such as 'kirana' and general stores in semi-urban and rural areas, to a wide range of consumer goods and brands via its network of digitally- connected wholesale partners.

"This funding will enable us to expand across more rural areas in India as well as increase our range of services and products for our partners," said Apnaklub's Chief Operating Officer, Manish Kumar.

Apnaklub said its agent-led solution, known as the Apnaklub Partner Programme, currently includes the participation of over 5,000 wholesalers.

Apnaklub was founded in July 2020 by Manish Kumar and Shruti.

Shruti previously worked at Omidyar Network and Bain & Company.

She is an IIT-Delhi gold medallist and a Harvard Business School graduate, the statement said.

Manish Kumar has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG distribution sector and has had leadership roles at Walmart India, Metro Cash & Carry, and Future Group, it was stated.
